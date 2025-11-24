Govt moves to streamline pension payments for overseas Pakistanis with new digital verification system

The federal government has launched a series of reforms to modernise pension disbursement for overseas Pakistani retirees, focusing on digital verification, data integration and smoother coordination between departments, the state-run news agency APP reported.

The Ministry of Finance, working with the Controller General of Accounts and the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR), is addressing longstanding issues that have caused delays in payments, difficulties in verification and gaps in pension records for Pakistanis living abroad.

A key initiative under development is NADRA’s dedicated digital platform, which will allow overseas pensioners to complete biometric and facial-recognition verification remotely. The online system will enable pensioners to submit their proof-of-life certificates from any location, ending the need to travel back to Pakistan for physical verification. Officials say the platform is in its final stages and expected to be launched soon.

The Finance Division is also strengthening pension and General Provident Fund (GPF) management by improving data integration between autonomous bodies and the AGPR system. Many civil servants posted to autonomous bodies follow separate contribution mechanisms, often resulting in incomplete or delayed pension settlements. Enhanced coordination is expected to ensure more accurate and timely transfers of pension and GPF contributions.

Officials said the government is working on a unified tracking system to securely record pension histories and streamline transfers, particularly for employees moving between federal departments and autonomous organisations.

The Finance Division has also prioritised easing pension disbursement for employees of organisations that were abolished or merged. While most pensioners are receiving payments without major difficulty, the ministry noted that cases involving end-of-service benefits, leave encashment and GPF withdrawals need further streamlining to protect retirees nearing superannuation.

In parallel, the Finance Ministry has instructed the State Bank of Pakistan to coordinate with commercial banks to ensure their systems are ready to integrate with the upcoming digital verification platform. Improved synchronisation is expected to help maintain uninterrupted pension payments to overseas beneficiaries.

These reforms form part of a broader government effort to modernise public-sector pension management and ensure that Pakistani retirees — whether in the country or abroad — receive timely, accurate and secure payments.