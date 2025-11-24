One of the stale Pakistan Studies textbook “facts” that most Pakistanis know about the country is that “the majority of the population is rural”. Some people go so far as to say the exact number: “70% rural”.

A provocative new study by researchers at the World Bank argues that – far from being majority rural – Pakistan is not just majority urban already, but may have been majority urban for the past 40 years.

Both of these represent the two poles of views about how urban Pakistan is, but it does provoke the following set of questions: what exactly is an urban area, how urban is Pakistan, how long has it been majority urban, and what does it mean about our economy?

We will lay out the case made by the World Bank researchers and add some additional data points which we think may be relevant, but it is important to start off by talking about why this matters: majority-urban countries tend to be rich, and countries tend to become more urbanized as they get richer. There is no such thing as a majority rural rich country.

Fundamentally, we are talking about how far along Pakistan is on its path to becoming a rich country.

The dissatisfying answer we find is, sadly, “farther than most Pakistanis think, but still a long way to go.”

But first, let us examine just how the landscape of urban Pakistan has been changing over the past few decades.

The evolution of the Pakistani metropolitan area

The boundary between city and village is never completely sharp, but up until the late 1990s, that boundary used to blur in favour of the village. City limits would extend far beyond the denser neighbourhoods that characterize urban areas and significant portions of the jurisdiction of “municipal” governments would actually consist of farmland. And indeed even now, it is possible to see cows walking on the side of streets in the middle of even the largest cities in Pakistan, and not just before Eid ul Azha.

But the nature of that boundary is now changing, and it appears that cities are claiming a larger share of the physical space of this country. And more specifically, while it was once the norm for the city to end and be immediately abutted by farmland, now it is much more common to see suburbs, followed by perhaps a small green belt followed by the suburbs of another city that is so close as to feel functionally an extension of the larger city in its vicinity.

This blurred sense of place for urban locations is a metropolitan area, something that functionally did not exist prior to the Musharraf Administration. As recently as 25 years ago, Pakistan had cities, towns, and villages. Now, it has metropolitan areas, each with dense urban cores, with suburbs and exurbs. Some of these metropolitan regions are even part of the one (and a half) mega regions in the country.

Indeed, these non-core areas of urban Pakistan have been the fastest growing parts of the country for much of the past two decades.

Comparing the population data for cities and sub-division jurisdictions within cities from the censuses between 2017 and 2023, one can arrive at a picture of what are the fastest growing urban localities in Pakistan, and which ones are rapidly declining.

Almost all of the localities that have grown by an average annual growth rate in the double digits is an outer lying area of a major city or metropolitan area. These include places like Mauripur in Karachi (20.81% average annual growth between 2017 and 2023), Kunjah in Gujrat (18.7% per year), Dijkot in Faisalabad (16% per year), Quetta Cantt in Quetta (10.3% per year), and so on. And the heavyweight is Raiwind.

Strictly speaking, Raiwind is not the fastest growing part of Pakistan, since there are many smaller urban areas that had faster growth (too small to be identifiable as part of a clear trend), but Raiwind stands out in being a 1-million-person urban borough effectively sprouting out of thin air. The scale of what has happened there has simply not happened at quite that speed anywhere else in Pakistan. It is the closest Pakistan has come to the Chinese miracle of major global cities emerging out of the rice paddy.

Among the larger parts of existing cities, some of the most impressive growth has come in Ferozabad (7.4% per year), Manghopir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Lyari in Karachi and the urban cores of the cities of Gujrat, Okara, and Sargodha.

And these places are not just around the major cities in central Punjab and Karachi either. South Punjab’s towns are also consolidating into metropolitan areas. Some of the fastest growing parts of Pakistan are the suburbs of Bahawalpur and Rajanpur.

Are we majority urban?

According to the 2023 census, the government of Pakistan estimates that the country’s population is about 39% urban and 61% rural. A new working paper by some researchers at the World Bank titled “When does a village become a town? Revisiting Pakistan’s urbanization using satellite data”, published in October 2025, suggests that the real number is closer to 88% urban, and that the country can be said to have been a majority-urban country as early as 1980.

This is, needless to say, a provocative assertion, but the authors have a wealth of data to back up their claim. But first, a note on their methodology, which primarily decides what is an urban area by population density, but on a highly granular level.

To measure what constitutes an urban area, the researchers ignore government categorizations, and instead use highly detailed satellite imagery from the Global Human Settlement Layer (GHSL), produced jointly by the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre and Columbia University’s CIESIN. GHSL combines satellite imagery of built-up areas with census data to estimate population counts on a one square kilometre grid over time. For Pakistan, it is calibrated using 1998 census data and 2010 population estimates.

Using this data, they then compile a measure called the Degree of Urbanization methodology, which the UN Statistical Commission recommends for cross-country comparison. DoU classifies every square kilometre on the planet based on its estimated population density and then stratifies those into seven categories, ranging from the densest (urban centers) to the least dense (mostly uninhabited).

When an area exceeds 1,500 people per square kilometre and has at least 50,000 people living in a contiguous area, it classifies the area as being part of a city. By this measure, 46% of Pakistan’s population lives in cities. If an area has the same density, but has a total contiguous population less than 50,000 but greater than 5,000, it classifies that as a dense town. About another 11% of Pakistanis live in such areas.

The paper then describes clusters of at least 5,000 people – located as a distance less than 2-3 kilometers from such cities and dense towns – and with a population density of at least 300 people per square kilometer, which it calls semi-dense towns or suburban / peri-urban areas. These constitute another 31% of the population.

Combined, all of these constitute about 88% of the population.

What is interesting is the authors’ calculations on historical data, which suggest that these urban and suburban areas used to constitute about 61% of the population as far back as 1980.

So are the authors right? Is Pakistan really that urbanized? For context, that would imply that Pakistan is more urbanized than the United States, which is about 86% urban and suburban, according to the US Census Bureau.

We are not demographers or experts, but that comparison makes it seem unlikely that the assertion about Pakistan’s degree of urbanization should be taken at face value. It does, however, clearly point to the fact that the country’s population lives very differently from the image we have in our heads of what constitutes rural life in Pakistan.

What is rural Pakistan?

One other way to arrive at this is to try to figure out how much of Pakistan is rural, and then arrive at how much is urban by a process of elimination.

Let us start out with an assumption that we feel is uncontroversial: that anyone engaged in agriculture or livestock as their primary means of earning a livelihood can be safely characterized as living in a rural area, regardless of how dense or close to a city it may be.

According to the Labour Force Survey from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, in 2021, about 37.4% of the Pakistani labour force was engaged in agriculture or livestock as their primary occupation. Now, strictly speaking, rural areas consist of more people than simply farmers and livestock herders, and rural family sizes tend to be larger than urban family sizes, so the rural population percentage is likely higher than what the labour force number might imply.

But it at least gives us a floor: we can be relatively certain that the rural population of Pakistan is not less than 37.4% of the population, meaning the urban population cannot be higher than 62.6% of the total population.

If we had to guess, we would assume that the total proportion of Pakistanis who live in urban areas is somewhere between the 39% that the government says it is, and the approximately 63% that would be implied by a generous reading of the labour force data.

Of course, there is a vast difference even between those two numbers, so we will attempt to narrow it down further still. But it is worth noting that the proportion of the Pakistani population engaged in agriculture and livestock has been shrinking fairly consistently for the past two decades. In the year 2000, for instance, about 48.4% of Pakistani labour was primarily engaged in agriculture and livestock farming. The drop has been dramatic.

The agricultural labour force itself has been relatively stagnant even in absolute terms. Indeed, the total number of people in Pakistan employed in agriculture has declined by about 372,000 people during the decade between 2011 and 2021. The contrast between men and women here is rather interesting. While the total number of women working in agriculture went up slightly, by about 728,000 people, the proportion of men who work in agriculture has fallen to just 28.4% of economically active men in 2021, which represents about 14.7 million men. That means there are 1.1 million fewer men working in agriculture in 2021 than there were in 2011.

Rural Pakistan has not quite shrunk in a material way yet, but it is clearly stagnant in terms of the total number of people living there, regardless of how you measure it.

But having said that, what is a good measure, if not all of these imprecise estimates?

A narrower interpretation of suburbia

We would posit that the World Bank research team should consider a slightly modified interpretation of their data, which would yield a slightly less dramatic end-result, but perhaps a more accurate representation of the rural-urban boundary in a country like Pakistan. Specifically, their inclusion of what they call semi-dense towns and suburban areas is rather too generous and should be excluded from the definition of what constitutes urban.

Here is our rationale for why: urban spaces need more than just density. Specifically, they require being part of an urban supply chain of a set of amenities, where people tend to have access to markets for most consumer goods. Given the relatively low purchasing power of Pakistani consumers, it seems unlikely that such markets would be sufficiently developed in agglomerations that are less dense than 1,500 people per square kilometer, even if such areas are 2-3 kilometers from larger, more dense urban centers.

Then there is also the fact that Pakistani population centers tend to be naturally more dense than most developed parts of the two world for two reasons. The first is that Pakistanis have larger family sizes, and so each individual dwelling contains more people than would be typical in richer countries. The second is the fact that Pakistanis are relatively poorer, and can therefore afford smaller dwellings, which means that each street has more houses, causing density to rise further still.

Of course, this analysis has been performed using global data, so no doubt it includes many countries that have characteristics similar to Pakistan. But the data that the authors put forward for other countries seems to indicate estimates of urbanization that seem too high, given their levels of income and complexity of their respective economies.

If we relied on this narrower definition of what constitutes urban in Pakistan, we arrive at a measure that seems more plausible: Pakistan is about 57% urban as of 2023, a number that has been slowly – but less dramatically – rising over the past few decades.

If we adopt this narrower definition, Pakistan crossed over to become majority urban around 1990, so the increase over the past three decades has been a slow, but steady increase in urbanization. This data then seems more aligned with the scale of movement in other measures of economic activity that are correlated with increased urbanization, most notably the proportion of the population engaged in agriculture or livestock farming.

In short, yes Pakistan is likely significantly more urban than the government’s estimates, and yes, it is majority urban, and yes it has been majority urban for at least three decades now. But no, it has not yet surpassed the urbanization levels of the United States as might have been implied by the World Bank paper.

So, what are these denser rural areas?

We do not mean to discount the World Bank study’s methodology completely. What they are measuring is something real, which is the fact that the single biggest increase in Pakistan’s population has come from the rise in the number of people living in these not-quite-dense areas that are very close to dense cities and towns.

This is a phenomenon worth understanding, and one that we are still aiming to compile more reporting and research about. But some initial observations come to mind.

Firstly, there is the fact that many small towns on the outskirts of major cities have become parts of the city proper, such as the examples we cited earlier in the article. The villages that used to be close to these virtually non-existent urban areas in the past have now started to be characterized as suburban, and in some senses, that is not an inaccurate description. However, perhaps it mischaracterizes the degree to which they have changed relative to simply their surroundings having changed.

This is an important distinction, and one that has significant ramifications for the Pakistani economy. Urban Pakistan has been growing, and acquiring a greater diversity of types of neighbourhoods and dwellings than in decades past, but rural Pakistan has not changed nearly as fast as the rest of the country (though, of course, some change has happened).

This is something that we have been noting in our coverage of Pakistani agriculture: production has risen, but not by much, employment levels rose slightly but have stagnated even in absolute terms, and productivity levels in Pakistani agriculture have not meaningfully risen at all, and indeed in some cases have tragically even declined slightly.

The fact that more Pakistani villagers are living on the outskirts of cities and towns instead of being further away may be a physical manifestation of something more profound in the Pakistani economy: that all its citizens have their view towards life in the city, and hardly anyone is investing in improving the lives and livelihoods of rural Pakistan.

To be clear, as Pakistan progresses, much of the action will be taking place in cities as hubs of dynamism. But we seem to be seeing a larger proportion of our population in this halfway house, engaged in agriculture, but close enough to the towns that they seem more interested in a transition out of rural life rather than getting the best of it, leaving the country worse off for having both a disengaged effort in agriculture, but without the concomitant increase in urban activity.

The urbanization story is real, important, and positive. But the Pakistani farm deserves better than to be abandoned.