Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

IMF flags serious audit gaps, warns weak oversight puts Rs40 trillion in public funds at risk

Fund notes absence of chief internal auditors, 1,500-staff shortage at AGP, 6,000 audit reports pending follow-up, and 75% of 34,000 recommendations still awaiting PAC review

By Monitoring Desk

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that Pakistan’s weak audit and oversight structure is placing nearly Rs40 trillion in federal public funds at significant fiduciary risk, citing long-standing gaps in internal controls, staffing shortages and the limited independence of the Auditor General’s Office, Dawn reported, citing the Fund’s Governance & Corruption Diagnosis Assessment.

According to the report, Pakistan continues to face persistent irregularities because ministries neither address internal audit findings nor ensure responsive engagement with external audits. The IMF noted that more than 6,000 audit reports are produced annually, yet most remain without follow-up, leaving 75 per cent of 34,000 recommendations still pending before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

One of the IMF’s central concerns is the absence of Chief Internal Auditors (CIAs) across ministries, despite the Public Finance Management Act 2019 requiring their appointment by 2020. Instead, 25 chief finance and accounts officers are posted in certain ministries, a separate role, while 15 ministries do not even have these positions filled. The Fund said this lack of internal audit capacity has undermined effective control over public resources.

The IMF also questioned the structural placement of the Office of the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), which continues to function as an attached institution of the Federal Secretariat. Despite constitutional autonomy, the AGP reports through executive channels before reaching parliament, a system the Fund said weakens institutional independence and objectivity.

Staffing constraints have further hindered audit capacity. The AGP reported a shortage of around 1,500 positions due to hiring limitations imposed by fiscal constraints and reliance on approvals from the Federal Public Service Commission. While the AGP’s budget is charged expenditure, exempt from parliamentary voting, the office still depends on Finance Division releases, binding it to routine budget execution rules.

The Fund also highlighted inefficiencies in the audit reporting process. It said many documents, including the 4,000-page compliance audit report for FY2023-24, repeatedly list unresolved irregularities because ministries fail to respond or implement corrective measures. The absence of a tracking mechanism to monitor compliance with PAC directions further diminishes the impact of the oversight system.

Pakistan’s audit architecture, the IMF said, must be strengthened through reforms that ensure concise reporting, prioritise high-impact findings, and mandate timely PAC review. It recommended developing a system that holds executive authorities accountable for ignoring audit recommendations, along with amending the AGP Act and PAC regulations to enhance institutional authority.

Calling both internal and external audit systems essential for safeguarding public resources, the IMF said Pakistan must modernise its audit and parliamentary oversight structures to curb recurring mismanagement and improve value for taxpayer money.

Previous article
US Exim Bank to extend $1.25bn loan for Reko Diq as part of $100bn global supply-chain plan
Next article
Pakistan’s rice exports fall 39% in four months as global competition intensifies
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan’s rice exports fall 39% in four months as global competition...

Earnings drop to $553 million in 4MFY26 from last year’s record $907 million; exporters cite India’s return to global market, falling prices and disrupted regional trade routes

US Exim Bank to extend $1.25bn loan for Reko Diq as part of $100bn global supply-chain plan

FBR issues draft insurance guarantee format for exporters under facilitation scheme

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to host joint business forum in Riyadh on January 14

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.