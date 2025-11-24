Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to host joint business forum in Riyadh on January 14

Pakistan will hold the Pakistan–Saudi Business Forum in Riyadh on January 14, 2026, to present investment-ready joint-venture opportunities to major Saudi firms and investors, as reported by Business Recorder.

The event is being organised by the Government of Pakistan in partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Investment and the Federation of Saudi Chambers. As part of the preparations, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has asked the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) to submit detailed information on private-sector expansion and joint-venture projects in the power sector by November 30, 2025, to allow screening and compilation of portfolios for Saudi counterparts.

The list of projects to be showcased may cover renewable energy development, including solar, wind, biomass and small hydel schemes, along with proposals related to grid modernisation, transmission infrastructure, energy storage technologies, smart metering, distributed generation, micro-grids and localisation of power equipment manufacturing. All submissions are to follow a prescribed project information format.

SIFC has also requested a business directory of the top 20 companies in the sector to support targeted B2B engagements during the forum. In addition, the Energy Ministry has been asked to prepare a sector profile outlining Pakistan’s current energy mix, generation capacity, demand forecasts, transmission and distribution systems, privatisation initiatives, investment policies, renewable energy potential and regulatory reforms. The information will be uploaded to an online portal similar to the one used for the earlier China-focused business forum.

The consolidated inputs will form part of the Pakistan Energy and Petroleum Investment Portfolio 2026, which is to be shared with Saudi ministries, chambers, conglomerates and investors ahead of the forum.

Pakistan’s Ambassador in Riyadh assured Saudi officials that consultations were underway and a follow-up meeting was expected by mid-July. He conveyed that the matter was being overseen at the highest level, pointing to recent progress in resolving the Makhdoom Logistics case as a positive signal.

The upcoming Riyadh forum is expected to play a key role in restoring investor confidence and advancing economic cooperation under the Pakistan–Saudi investment framework.