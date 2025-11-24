Pakistan seeks deeper maritime cooperation with Bangladesh, proposes new dialogue platform

Pakistan has renewed an offer to allow Bangladeshi cargo to use Karachi Port Trust (KPT) facilities, placing port access at the centre of its latest maritime outreach to Dhaka.

The offer was reiterated by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry during a meeting in London with Bangladesh’s Adviser for Shipping, Brigadier General (Retd.) Dr M. Sakhawat Hussain. Chaudhry said KPT’s expanding capacity and improved turnaround times make it well positioned to support regional trade.

Pakistan also proposed the launch of a Pakistan–Bangladesh Maritime Dialogue, aimed at creating a regular channel for discussions on port development, shipping cooperation, fisheries, maritime safety and the blue economy.

During the meeting, Chaudhry requested Bangladesh’s support for Pakistan in the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Category C elections and confirmed Pakistan would extend reciprocal backing. He said coordinated positions at the IMO and cooperation with the International Labour Organization (ILO) on seafarer matters would help both countries influence global maritime policy.

A separate proposal seeks to establish a structured cooperation framework between the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) and the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC). The plan includes joint bulk and container services, reciprocal port calls, technical training programmes, and seafarer development initiatives.

Chaudhry conveyed greetings from Pakistan’s leadership and said Islamabad aims to strengthen diplomatic and technical coordination in the maritime sector.

Both sides agreed to continue discussions and examine practical steps for implementing the proposed initiatives.