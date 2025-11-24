PECO appoints Abdul Shabbir Khan Khattak as new managing director

Pakistan Engineering Company Ltd (PECO) has named Abdul Shabbir Khan Khattak as its new managing director following his posting by the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP).

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday, the company said, “Abdul Shabbir Khan Khattak is posted/appointed as MD of PECO through the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) letter dated 07-11-2025.”The PECO board ratified the appointment in its 228th meeting on November 22, in line with sections 188 and 183 of the Companies Act, 2017 and the Listed Companies Regulations, 2019.

Khattak, who previously served as Joint Secretary (A&F) at the Industries and Production Division, has taken charge with immediate effect.

Founded in 1950 as Batala Engineering Company (BECO), the firm was originally located on 34 acres in Badami Bagh, Lahore, before securing 247 acres in Kot Lakhpat in 1960 for future expansion. After nationalisation in 1972, the company was renamed Pakistan Engineering Company (PECO).