Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PECO appoints Abdul Shabbir Khan Khattak as new managing director

Board ratifies MoIP posting; appointment made under Companies Act compliance

By News Desk

Pakistan Engineering Company Ltd (PECO) has named Abdul Shabbir Khan Khattak as its new managing director following his posting by the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP).

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday, the company said, “Abdul Shabbir Khan Khattak is posted/appointed as MD of PECO through the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) letter dated 07-11-2025.”The PECO board ratified the appointment in its 228th meeting on November 22, in line with sections 188 and 183 of the Companies Act, 2017 and the Listed Companies Regulations, 2019.

Khattak, who previously served as Joint Secretary (A&F) at the Industries and Production Division, has taken charge with immediate effect.

Founded in 1950 as Batala Engineering Company (BECO), the firm was originally located on 34 acres in Badami Bagh, Lahore, before securing 247 acres in Kot Lakhpat in 1960 for future expansion. After nationalisation in 1972, the company was renamed Pakistan Engineering Company (PECO).

Previous article
PM orders removal of Export Development Surcharge, restructuring of TDAP to boost exports
Next article
TCP issues tender to supply 100,000 tons of rice to Bangladesh
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.