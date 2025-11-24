Sign inSubscribe
PM orders removal of Export Development Surcharge, restructuring of TDAP to boost exports

Shehbaz Sharif directs third-party audit of Export Development Fund, and exclusive use of EDF resources for export growth

By News Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday ordered the abolition of the Export Development Surcharge (EDS), directing authorities to immediately withdraw the levy as part of a broader push to revive Pakistan’s stagnant exports.

The decision came during a review meeting on the recommendations of a sub-working group formed in October to identify measures to raise export competitiveness, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The sub-working group, chaired by Musaddiq Zulqernain, presented a set of proposals based on sector-specific research. After reviewing the recommendations, the prime minister instructed all relevant ministries and institutions to begin implementation without delay.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz also ordered a third-party audit of the Export Development Fund (EDF) for the past five years, to be carried out in line with international standards. He further directed that a chairman from the private sector be appointed to improve the fund’s governance.

The prime minister stressed that EDF allocations must be used strictly for export promotion, including research and development, skills training for export-oriented industries, and the provision of modern facilities.

He also instructed the government to review and restructure the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to better support exporters and enhance global marketing of Pakistani products.

The meeting was attended by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal, Climate Minister Dr Musaddiq Malik, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervez Malik, Minister of State for Finance Azhar Bilal Kayani, senior officials and members of the sub-working group.

