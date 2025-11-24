Sign inSubscribe
PM reconstitutes ECC, adds investment minister to key economic body

Revised committee expands to eight ministers and 18 co-opted members with a mandate covering urgent economic decisions, price stability and sectoral growth

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reconstituted the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet and added Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh to the country’s top economic decision-making forum, The News reported. 

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division said the reconstituted ECC will be chaired by the Minister for Finance and Revenue and will include the ministers for Investment, Commerce, Economic Affairs, National Food Security and Research, Petroleum, Power, and Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

The notification stated that the latest decision supersedes the Cabinet Division’s order issued on May 22, 2025, formally putting the new ECC structure into effect.

The committee will also have 18 co-opted or special invitee members, including the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, the State Bank governor and federal secretaries of all economic ministries.

According to the charter, the ECC is responsible for considering urgent economic matters, ensuring coordination of economic policies, and recommending measures for long-term welfare-oriented reforms. Its functions include monitoring monetary and credit conditions, proposing mechanisms to stabilise prices, reviewing import and export policies, evaluating industrial and agricultural growth patterns, and overseeing tariff issues and fiscal anomalies. 

The ECC also handles cases relating to oil exploration agreements, the performance of key autonomous bodies and industrial sanctions where powers have not been delegated.

