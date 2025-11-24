Premium Textile approves $4.15m plan for new 7.5MW wind turbine



Premium Textile Mills Limited has approved a $4.15 million investment to purchase and install a 7.5MW wind turbine as part of its ongoing shift toward renewable energy.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, the company said its Board of Directors approved the project through a circular resolution dated November 24, 2025. The firm, which produces cotton and polyester yarn, stated that the new turbine will expand the share of renewables in its power mix.

The company said it already operates 20MW of solar power capacity and is in the process of installing another 7.5MW wind turbine under an earlier approved initiative. With the addition of the newly sanctioned turbine, Premium Textile’s total wind capacity will rise to 15MW.

According to the disclosure, the 15MW setup — based on two 7.5MW turbines — is expected to generate around 55.2 GWh of electricity annually and help avoid 30,000 metric tons of carbon emissions each year. The company said the combined output from its solar and wind sources will meet roughly 67% of its total energy requirement.

The installation and commissioning of the newly approved turbine is targeted for the final quarter of 2026.

Manufacturers in Pakistan have increasingly turned to renewable energy to offset high power tariffs and overcome persistent grid instability. In June, Dynea Pakistan Limited announced plans for a 1.1MW captive wind power project in Hub, Balochistan, reflecting a broader shift toward alternative energy solutions.