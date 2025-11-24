TCP issues tender to supply 100,000 tons of rice to Bangladesh

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan has floated a tender to buy 100,000 metric tons of rice for onward supply to Bangladesh, European traders said on Monday.

The state-run agency has invited price offers by November 28, with bids required to remain valid for 21 working days. The tender specifies long-grain white rice, which must be ready for shipment within 45 calendar days of the contract award.

Bangladesh also issued another rice import tender on Monday, extending a recent series of purchases aimed at easing domestic prices. Traders said the TCP tender could bring Pakistani rice into Dhaka’s procurement mix, although some market expectations point to Indian-origin rice being used to fulfil earlier Bangladeshi purchases.