Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

TCP issues tender to supply 100,000 tons of rice to Bangladesh

Price bids due Nov 28 as Dhaka continues import tenders to stabilise markets

By Monitoring Desk

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan has floated a tender to buy 100,000 metric tons of rice for onward supply to Bangladesh, European traders said on Monday.

The state-run agency has invited price offers by November 28, with bids required to remain valid for 21 working days. The tender specifies long-grain white rice, which must be ready for shipment within 45 calendar days of the contract award.

Bangladesh also issued another rice import tender on Monday, extending a recent series of purchases aimed at easing domestic prices. Traders said the TCP tender could bring Pakistani rice into Dhaka’s procurement mix, although some market expectations point to Indian-origin rice being used to fulfil earlier Bangladeshi purchases.

Previous article
PECO appoints Abdul Shabbir Khan Khattak as new managing director
Next article
Cabinet committee clears new board appointments across major SOEs
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.