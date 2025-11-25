Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Moscow, Beijing discuss ways to expand Russian oil exports to China

China and India lead Russian oil imports, with China importing 1.4 million barrels daily by sea and 900,000 bpd by pipeline since the Ukraine conflict began

By Reuters

MOSCOW: Moscow and Beijing have been discussing ways to expand Russian oil exports to China, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

China and India have become the main buyers of Russian oil since the start of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022. China imports roughly 1.4 million barrels of Russian oil per day by sea and approximately 900,000 bpd of Russian oil by pipeline.

Last month the United States introduced sanctions against Russia’s two largest oil producers, Rosneft and Lukoil.

Russian President Vladimir Putin derided the sanctions as an unfriendly act, saying they would not significantly affect the Russian economy and talking up Russia’s importance to the global market.

There have been conflicting reports about prospects for Russian oil supplies to China and India, while Russia’s overall crude exports have been relatively steady so far.

Novak told a Sino-Russian business forum in Beijing that Russia has been discussing with Chinese partners the possibilities of expanding oil exports to China.

He mentioned that intergovernmental agreements provide for the possibility of extending the oil supply terms to China through Kazakhstan for 10 years until 2033.

Previous article
Pakistan’s salt exports to China rise 26% in first 10 months of 2025
Next article
Ecnec approves $665 million phase-2 of Karachi water project, greenlights land acquisition for Karachi-Lahore motorway
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.