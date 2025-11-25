Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan Navy test-fires indigenous ship-launched ballistic missile with precision strike capability

ISPR says weapon can hit sea and land targets; top civil and military leadership hails successful launch as major step in advancing national defence technology

By Monitoring Desk
GULF OF OMAN (Nov. 11, 2021) Pakistani corvette PNS Tabuk sails alongside amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) during a passing exercise in the Gulf of Oman, Nov. 11, 2021. Pearl Harbor and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

Pakistan on Tuesday carried out a successful test of an indigenously developed ship-launched anti-ship ballistic missile, the military’s media wing announced, calling the launch a significant boost to the country’s maritime strike capabilities.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile system is designed to engage both maritime and land-based targets “with high precision” and features advanced manoeuvrability and state-of-the-art guidance technology. The test was observed by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, along with senior engineers and scientists involved in the programme.

ISPR described the launch as clear evidence of Pakistan’s growing technological strength and the navy’s commitment to protecting national security interests.

The statement added that President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and the heads of the armed forces congratulated the teams and units that participated in the exercise.

The release also recalled that earlier this year, on September 30, the Pakistan Army conducted a training launch of its newly inducted, locally produced Fatah-4 cruise missile with a range of 750 kilometres. ISPR had noted at the time that the Fatah-4, equipped with advanced avionics and modern navigation systems, is capable of terrain-hugging flight to evade enemy air-defence networks and deliver precision strikes.

SUPARCO, NTC join forces to boost satellite-backed digital connectivity across Pakistan
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

