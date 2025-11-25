Pakistan Navy test-fires indigenous ship-launched ballistic missile with precision strike capability

Pakistan on Tuesday carried out a successful test of an indigenously developed ship-launched anti-ship ballistic missile, the military’s media wing announced, calling the launch a significant boost to the country’s maritime strike capabilities.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile system is designed to engage both maritime and land-based targets “with high precision” and features advanced manoeuvrability and state-of-the-art guidance technology. The test was observed by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, along with senior engineers and scientists involved in the programme.

ISPR described the launch as clear evidence of Pakistan’s growing technological strength and the navy’s commitment to protecting national security interests.

The statement added that President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and the heads of the armed forces congratulated the teams and units that participated in the exercise.

The release also recalled that earlier this year, on September 30, the Pakistan Army conducted a training launch of its newly inducted, locally produced Fatah-4 cruise missile with a range of 750 kilometres. ISPR had noted at the time that the Fatah-4, equipped with advanced avionics and modern navigation systems, is capable of terrain-hugging flight to evade enemy air-defence networks and deliver precision strikes.