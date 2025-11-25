Pakistan’s largest international food and agriculture exhibition “FoodAg 2025” opens today in Karachi

FoodAg 2025, Pakistan’s largest international food and agriculture exhibition, opened today [Tuesday] at Expo Centre Karachi, bringing together over 350 domestic exporters and a record 800-plus international buyers from more than 80 countries.

The three-day exhibition, taking place from 25 to 27 November, was inaugurated by Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan. This year’s theme, “Harvesting Innovation, Cultivating Sustainability,” highlights Pakistan’s focus on expanding its footprint in global food markets through processed and value-added products.

According to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), exhibitors will present a wide range of products including Basmati rice, dehydrated mangoes, kinnows, dates, Himalayan pink salt, seafood, halal-certified meat, dairy products, spices and other processed foods. TDAP officials said this represents Pakistan’s largest consolidated showcase of its food exports to date.

TDAP Chief Executive Faiz Ahmad said the exhibition has quickly become one of the region’s key food-trade platforms, adding that Pakistan has maintained uninterrupted export commitments even during challenging years. He said thousands of pre-arranged B2B meetings will be held during the event and projected that business deals could exceed $1 billion, benefitting farmers, processors and exporters nationwide.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan said Pakistan’s agro-climatic diversity, combined with market-opening efforts under the government’s economic diplomacy, is helping shift the country from a bulk commodity exporter to a branded global supplier. He described the turnout of international buyers as evidence that these policies are gaining traction.

This year’s delegation is the largest Pakistan has ever hosted for a single trade exhibition. More than 300 buyers have arrived from across Asia, including major Chinese state and private enterprises, Malaysia’s BERNAS, Indonesia’s PT Laris Manis Utama and leading Sri Lankan conglomerates. European buyers include Surya Foods, AIB Foods, Aytac Foods, Schepens & Co Belgium and Migros Türkiye.

Significant participation has also come from Middle Eastern and GCC markets, including Mercury Me DMCC, Sunder Trading Qatar and D Ocean Fisheries Bahrain. More than 200 buyers are attending from African countries such as Kenya, Somalia, Cameroon, Angola, Rwanda and Mauritius. Importers from Australia, Canada, the United States and Russia are also part of the delegation.

The exhibition also features nine high-level conferences focusing on sustainability, traceability and future trends in food production. A Pakistan Cuisine Pavilion has been set up where 21 celebrity chefs from five continents will prepare dishes using exclusively Pakistani ingredients, aimed at showcasing the country’s culinary potential.

Organisers said the combination of international buyer engagement, scheduled B2B interactions, technical conferences and culinary demonstrations positions FoodAg 2025 as a landmark event. They expect the overall export pipeline generated during the exhibition to surpass USD 1 billion.

The event marks the third edition of FoodAg, which TDAP launched three years ago to position Pakistan more strongly in global food supply chains. TDAP officials said the rapid expansion of buyer participation reflects growing interest in Pakistan’s agricultural output and processed food capabilities.