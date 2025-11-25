Pakistan’s salt exports to China rise 26% in first 10 months of 2025

Pakistan’s salt exports to China grew 26% in the first ten months of 2025, supported by rising demand for industrial and food-grade salt, according to Chinese customs data.

Shipments from January to October reached $6.04 million, up from $4.79 million in the same period last year. Export volumes during the period totalled 39.93 million kilograms.

Industry analysts said the increase reflects improved trade facilitation and stronger branding of Himalayan pink salt, which has gained traction in China due to its mineral properties and growing use in food and wellness products.

The data, reported by Gwadar Pro, comes ahead of the Food and Agri Expo taking place in Karachi from November 25 to 27. A Chinese business delegation is expected to attend, where Pakistani salt producers plan to hold negotiations for new export contracts and potential joint ventures.