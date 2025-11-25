Parliamentary panel seeks stakeholder consensus before finalizing telemetry system installation

ISLAMABAD:The 8th meeting of the Standing Committee on Water Resources on Tuesday called for taking all stakeholders on board before finalizing the installation of the telemetry system.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of MNA Ahmed Ateeq Anwer in Committee Room No. 7, Parliament House, Islamabad.

The committee was informed that the federal cabinet, on July 30, 2025, approved the PEC-Green Building Code and the Rainwater Harvesting Provision under the Pakistan Building Code. The Rainwater Harvesting Code applies to residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.

Members were further briefed that WAPDA and the Federal Flood Commission (FFC), with support from Asian Development Bank (ADB) consultants, have developed the National Master Plan for the Flood Telemetry Network Phase-I. The proposed plan includes 457 hydro-climatological stations across the country to strengthen flood monitoring and early-warning systems.

Members suggested that all stakeholders be taken into confidence before finalizing the installation of the telemetry system.

The committee also received detailed information about the Nara Canal system, which originates at Sukkur Barrage and comprises six main canals, nine branch canals, 49 distributaries, and 167 minor lift channels across four divisions. This extensive irrigation network supports 2.25 million acres of agricultural land in nine districts of southeastern Sindh.

MNAs participating in the meeting included Ms. Shamaila Rana, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Saba Talpur, and Syed Waseem Hussain, along with officials from the Ministry of Water Resources.