SECP approves new PSX rules to expand Shariah disclosures and transparency

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has cleared amendments to the Pakistan Stock Exchange Regulations, introducing new requirements aimed at improving transparency, investor protection, and Shariah-compliant market development.

Under the revised rules, PSX will be required to publish all disciplinary actions taken against listed companies on its website. According to an official release, the measure is intended to improve access to information and support more informed investment decisions.

The amendments also mandate listed companies to submit Shariah-related disclosures, including details of income, loans, and investments, directly to PSX. The exchange will use this information for Shariah screening and for determining eligibility for inclusion in the KMI All Share Index.

PSX has additionally been directed to establish and maintain Shariah indices, either independently or through a third party, within one year of the amendments coming into effect.

The updated regulations further provide for Shariah-compliant brokerage services and introduce separate Islamic account opening forms, covering both standard and Sahulat accounts. The new forms are designed to simplify the process for investors seeking to open Shariah-compliant trading accounts.

The SECP stated that the reforms are part of ongoing efforts to support a more transparent and inclusive capital market and to address rising demand for Islamic investment products in Pakistan.