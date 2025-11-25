Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SUPARCO, NTC join forces to boost satellite-backed digital connectivity across Pakistan

New partnership links space and telecom networks to expand secure, nationwide communication and digital services under “Satellite-Powered Digital Pakistan” vision

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) have formalised a strategic partnership to enhance the country’s satellite-based communication and IT infrastructure through a Memorandum of Understanding signed on Tuesday.

The agreement, concluded at NTC Headquarters in Islamabad, was witnessed by Chairman SUPARCO Mohammad Yousuf Khan and NTC Managing Director Major General Ali Farhan, along with senior officials and technical teams from both organisations.

Under the MoU, NTC will gain access to Geo Communication Satellites to strengthen its nationwide connectivity network, while SUPARCO will leverage NTC’s terrestrial infrastructure to deliver satellite services more efficiently. These include satellite communications, satellite imagery, geospatial solutions, cloud services, and secure digital platforms.

The collaboration is designed to support Pakistan’s broader national objective of advancing a “Satellite-Powered Digital Pakistan” by integrating the technical strengths of both institutions to expand high-quality digital and satellite-enabled services, particularly in remote and underserved regions.

Officials said the partnership will improve mission-critical communication, digital security, and data accessibility, marking an important step toward building domestic capacity in space and telecommunication technologies and making advanced digital services more reliable and widely available across the country.

Previous article
Pakistan, Azerbaijan expand economic engagement as PM revives joint investment company proposal
Next article
Pakistan Navy test-fires indigenous ship-launched ballistic missile with precision strike capability
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.