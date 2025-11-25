SUPARCO, NTC join forces to boost satellite-backed digital connectivity across Pakistan

Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) have formalised a strategic partnership to enhance the country’s satellite-based communication and IT infrastructure through a Memorandum of Understanding signed on Tuesday.

The agreement, concluded at NTC Headquarters in Islamabad, was witnessed by Chairman SUPARCO Mohammad Yousuf Khan and NTC Managing Director Major General Ali Farhan, along with senior officials and technical teams from both organisations.

Under the MoU, NTC will gain access to Geo Communication Satellites to strengthen its nationwide connectivity network, while SUPARCO will leverage NTC’s terrestrial infrastructure to deliver satellite services more efficiently. These include satellite communications, satellite imagery, geospatial solutions, cloud services, and secure digital platforms.

The collaboration is designed to support Pakistan’s broader national objective of advancing a “Satellite-Powered Digital Pakistan” by integrating the technical strengths of both institutions to expand high-quality digital and satellite-enabled services, particularly in remote and underserved regions.

Officials said the partnership will improve mission-critical communication, digital security, and data accessibility, marking an important step toward building domestic capacity in space and telecommunication technologies and making advanced digital services more reliable and widely available across the country.