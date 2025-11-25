Sign inSubscribe
Videos

The Audi Pakistan Controversy: A One-Crore Booking Gone Wrong

By Fawad Shakeel

An Audi e-tron booking. A massive delay. A sudden price jump. And a dispute that turned into one of the most talked-about automotive controversies in Pakistan.

In this video, we break down the complete story behind the Audi Pakistan booking dispute — from the initial booking and advance payment to the devaluation clause, contract terms, importer responsibilities, legal notices, and the customer’s fightback.

This is not just about one car.

It’s about how auto companies operate in Pakistan, how booking contracts are structured, and why customers often find themselves stuck between policy, paperwork, and power.

📌 What you’ll learn in this video:

– How the Audi e-tron 50 Quattro booking started

– Why the delivery got delayed for over a year

– What the “devaluation clause” actually means

– How Premier Systems (Audi’s importer) handles pricing

– What triggered the legal dispute

– Why the issue went viral on social media

– What this means for luxury car buyers in Pakistan

This case is a powerful example of how a simple purchase can escalate into a full legal and reputational battle — and what every customer should know before booking an imported vehicle in Pakistan.

If you’re interested in car bookings, automotive industry practices, consumer rights, Audi e-tron issues, or Pakistan’s auto sector, this deep dive is essential viewing.

Previous article
Ecnec approves $665 million phase-2 of Karachi water project, greenlights land acquisition for Karachi-Lahore motorway
Fawad Shakeel

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.