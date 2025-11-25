{Disclaimer: This is a work of fiction and does not present itself as the truth. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.}

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, parliamentarian Saima Yousaf of the Pakistan People’s Party asked whether the government will ensure this data will not be sold “for Rs 500 a pop” on the Dark Web.

Ms Yousaf (CNIC: 53396-5838834-2) said that there have been instances of such leakages in the past as well, where the particulars of even the then chairman of the Pakistan Telecom Authority were leaked online.

The mother of three (two of whom go to Beaconhouse, I-8 Islamabad and the other to Little Hearts Kindergarten, F-7 Islamabad) said that such leakages could put people, especially women living alone, at serious risk if criminal elements were to get hold of this data and exploit it.

“The government has been on a data collection drive of late in Islamabad and has even said they might enter inside the house if there is any non-cooperation,” she said. “So, I have two issues: one, all data doesn’t need to be collected and two, the data that is necessary to collect, well that needs to be safeguarded. But our country doesn’t even have a proper data protection law, what to speak of the data protection laws being enforced seriously.”

Ms Yousaf, who later on picked up two large pizzas (Chicken Fajita and Euro Supreme) from Cheez-Weez, F-6 Markaz (POS data FBR), said that there needs to at least be a conversation about this before our data is all over the internet.