ADB approves $48 million financing to advance water projects in Balochistan

The Asian Development Bank has approved an additional $48 million for the Balochistan Water Resources Development Sector Project to complete delayed components and strengthen irrigation and water management systems in the province.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Bank said the financing will enable the completion of the Churi Infiltration Gallery, development of the Siri Toi Dam command area, and watershed management activities that had been held back due to budget constraints. ADB described these elements as “vital for enhancing irrigation efficiency, promoting sustainable water use, and mitigating soil erosion caused by floods.”

As part of the expanded work, a piped water distribution network will be introduced in the Siri Toi command area. According to ADB, the system is designed to reduce conveyance losses and ensure more reliable service delivery compared to traditional open channels.

The additional funding builds on earlier progress made under the project to improve irrigation infrastructure and water resource planning in Balochistan, where long-standing water scarcity has been intensifying under economic and climate pressures.

Agriculture remains central to the provincial economy, contributing nearly two-thirds of economic output and employing about 60% of its population. However, recurring droughts and weak water-management systems have increased vulnerabilities, with poverty rates nearly double the national average.

Emma Fan, ADB’s Country Director for Pakistan, said the project’s focus on the Zhob and Mula river basins is aimed at supporting livelihoods and expanding opportunities for farming communities, including women. Once completed, the Siri Toi Dam will store 36 million cubic metres of water and support reliable water supply for domestic and agricultural use across 16,592 hectares, including khushkaba rainwater-harvesting areas.

The project also incorporates afforestation, soil-conservation works, and check dams to curb land degradation and improve flood management within the dam’s catchment.

The wider programme is co-financed by the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific and the High-Level Technology Fund, and aims to build a climate-resilient water-resource system in Balochistan.