Alektra Metro EV launched in Pakistan prices and booking terms announced

A new electric vehicle has entered Pakistan’s market as Alekt͟ra has introduced its Metro EV, available in both 2-door and 4-door variants. The launch details were shared through PakWheels, including battery options, estimated driving range, and booking requirements.

The Metro comes with three lithium battery configurations: 7.2 kWh, 10.8 kWh, and 12.96 kWh. Depending on the variant, the company claims an estimated range between 80 km and 180 km on a full charge. The 2-door models start at Rs. 1.095 million, while the 4-door versions begin from Rs. 1.295 million. A flat Rs. 50,000 discount is being offered on all variants for customers who make their bookings before 30th November 2025.

According to the announcement, the booking amount is set at 20% of the invoice price, with an estimated 90-day delivery period. The company has positioned the Metro as a compact urban commuting option, but real-world performance, charging infrastructure, and maintenance details are yet to be seen.

The launch comes at a time when Pakistan is witnessing growing interest in electric mobility due to high fuel prices and increasing import restrictions on conventional vehicles. However, the success of the Alekt͟ra Metro may depend on its durability, after-sales service, and whether EV adoption can accelerate without strong government incentives or charging infrastructure.

For now, the vehicle enters the market as a relatively low-cost EV alternative—but its long-term viability will likely be tested by consumer response and practical usage in local driving conditions.