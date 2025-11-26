Altern Energy moves toward terminating key power sector deals

Altern Energy Limited has notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that it has initialled a termination agreement with the federal government and the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G), paving the way for ending several long-standing contracts tied to its power operations.

In a disclosure submitted under Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015, the company said the agreement was initialled on November 24, 2025, and will be executed once “the parties procure necessary approvals to be able to execute and deliver the same at the earliest.”

The development follows shareholder approval granted at an extraordinary general meeting held on April 17, 2025.

According to the company, the termination agreement provides that four core instruments will be mutually dissolved. These include the Implementation Agreement with the Government of Pakistan, the federal guarantee issued to the project, the Power Purchase Agreement signed with CPPA-G, and the Gas Supply Agreement with Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited.

The filing also stated that Altern Energy will relinquish a Rs 40 million claim related to RLNG differential pricing as part of the settlement.

“AEL will be foregoing the claim of PKR 40 Million pertaining to RLNG differential pricing as a part of the TA,” the notice said.