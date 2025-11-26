Sign inSubscribe
Customs seizes Rs136.6 million worth of crystal in anti-smuggling operation near Quetta

Field Enforcement Unit team intercepts vehicle, recovers two kilograms of narcotics during intelligence-based action

By News Desk

The Field Enforcement Unit (FEU) Nuttal of the Customs Enforcement Collectorate in Quetta has seized crystal meth worth Rs136.6 million in an intelligence-driven operation that officials say is part of an ongoing crackdown on narcotics trafficking.

According to Customs, the enforcement team intercepted a passenger vehicle on credible information and recovered 2,000 grams of crystal methamphetamine concealed inside a bag. The suspect was detained on the spot, and officials said legal proceedings have begun under the Customs Act, 1969.

The seized narcotics have been transferred to the Customs warehouse for further action.

In a statement, the Federal Board of Revenue commended the FEU team for its “vigilance and professionalism,” adding that such operations reflect the department’s efforts to curb smuggling, protect revenues and support lawful trade across the country.

News Desk
News Desk

