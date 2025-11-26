IHC questions legality of Aramco-branded fuel stations

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought detailed responses from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Aramco Asia Singapore PTE Ltd, Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd (GO Pakistan), Askar Oil, and several government departments after a petition questioned the legality of Aramco-branded fuel stations operating in the federal capital.

The petition was filed by Muhammad Shafiq Mir, owner of a Pakistan State Oil (PSO) station on Srinagar Highway of Islamabad, and heard by Justice Mohammad Azam Khan. According to the court order, the petitioner alleges that Aramco Asia, a foreign entity, has “no corporate presence, establishment, or legal authorisation” in Pakistan, yet has allegedly been allowed to engage in regulated oil marketing activities.

The petition argues that these operations are being conducted without a marketing licence issued by OGRA and rely instead on permissions and licences originally granted to GO Pakistan and Askar Oil. The petitioner claims this arrangement violates several laws, including the OGRA Ordinance 2002, Pakistan Oil Rules 2016, Petroleum Act 1934, Petroleum Rules 1937, and the Explosives Act 1884.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that the establishment or operation of petrol pumps without a valid OGRA licence is unlawful, and alleged that OGRA’s failure to intervene constitutes a breach of its statutory obligations. The court noted that the “points raised need consideration” and issued notices directing all respondents to file reports and para-wise comments before the next hearing. The matter will be re-listed after the winter break, most likely on 15-01-2026.

Amid ongoing media coverage and legal proceedings, GO Pakistan issued a clarification stating that all Aramco-branded retail outlets are operating in full compliance with Pakistan’s statutory and regulatory framework. The company said that following Aramco’s acquisition of a 40% equity stake in GO Pakistan, all fuel stations operate through a duly incorporated local entity and hold the required licences and approvals issued by OGRA and other competent bodies.

GO Pakistan reiterated that the matter before the court concerns procedural issues that remain sub judice, adding that it will present its complete factual and legal position before the IHC. The company reaffirmed its commitment to regulatory compliance and the safe, reliable operation of its retail network across the country.