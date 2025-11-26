Lucky Core Industries denies reports of divesting pharma operations, says business running as usual

Lucky Core Industries Limited (LCI) has formally denied media reports claiming that global pharmaceutical firms, including the company, have divested their manufacturing operations in Pakistan over the past three years.

The clarification was issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday under PSX Regulation 5.6.2, which requires companies to respond to rumours or reports containing sensitive information.

In its notice, the company stated that its pharmaceutical division continues to operate normally. “Lucky Core Industries Limited’s pharmaceutical manufacturing operations continue to operate in the ordinary course of business,” the statement said, adding that the company “has not divested any of its pharmaceutical manufacturing units in the last three (3) years.”

Contrary to the reports, LCI said it had actually strengthened its position in the sector. The company highlighted that it had expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions. “In fact, the Company has expanded its presence in the pharmaceutical sector with the most recent being an asset acquisition from Pfizer Pakistan Limited and other relevant Pfizer group entities, completed in September 2024,” the notice added.

LCI said it remained fully committed to its pharmaceutical operations in Pakistan, citing a long-term strategy focused on innovation, expanding its geographic reach, and improving healthcare access.

“The Company remains dedicated to its pharmaceutical business in Pakistan,” it said, stressing its continued commitment to providing reliable healthcare solutions.

The PSX has been requested to circulate the clarification to TRE certificate holders.