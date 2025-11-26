PAA rejects reports of ‘near-miss’ at Islamabad airport, says go-around was routine

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) on Wednesday rejected media reports claiming that a Saudia Airlines flight narrowly avoided an accident at Islamabad International Airport, stating that the incident involved a standard, non-emergency go-around procedure.

Several outlets had reported that flight SV278 from Jeddah was prevented from landing on the wrong runway after an air traffic controller intervened. In its clarification, the PAA said the event — involving flight SV728, according to its records — followed internationally accepted safety protocols.

“The recent go-around was a standard and globally practised safety measure, executed precisely in line with established procedures,” the authority said in a press release. It added that such manoeuvres are common and ensure the highest level of operational safety, particularly when landing conditions require an aircraft to circle before making a safe approach.

The PAA cautioned that sensational reporting could create unnecessary concern among passengers and lead to misconceptions about normal aviation operations. It stressed that the media plays an important role in keeping the public informed and encouraged accurate, fact-based coverage.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and to maintaining safety standards across all airports in Pakistan.