Pakistan customs seizes smuggled goods worth Rs157.7 million in Gilgit-Baltistan

Pakistan Customs has foiled major smuggling attempts in Gilgit-Baltistan, seizing prohibited and high-value items worth around Rs157.7 million, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said Wednesday.

Under the Customs Act, 1969, all confiscated goods were taken into custody, and legal proceedings are ongoing. The operations demonstrate the FBR’s commitment to protecting national revenue and preventing the entry of banned items.

At the Sost Dry Port, officials acting on intelligence recovered 59,000 Nokia 105 mobile phones with batteries, 5,200 medicine items weighing 318 kilograms, 3,000 Sildenafil Citrate tablets, and assorted weapon parts imported from China.

Separately, at the Khunjerab Pass baggage section, authorities intercepted 80 bottles (20 litres) of liquor and 40 kg of pork meat, violating Pakistan’s import restrictions.

The estimated duty and taxes on the seized goods amounted to Rs78.5 million.