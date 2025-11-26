Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan, Islamic Development Bank agree on new avenues of digital cooperation at GSMA Congress

IT minister highlights progress on connectivity and tech-driven growth in meeting held in Doha

By News Desk

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja met a delegation of the Islamic Development Bank in Doha on Tuesday, where both sides agreed to expand cooperation in Pakistan’s digital development agenda. 

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2025, according to an official press release.

The discussion focused on Pakistan’s efforts to accelerate technology-driven economic growth, strengthen digital infrastructure and promote inclusive access to connectivity. The minister said Pakistan was moving steadily toward a digital future built on “connectivity, inclusivity and innovation.”

Officials said the two sides agreed to explore new avenues of technical collaboration and investment, particularly in projects aligned with Pakistan’s broader digital transformation goals. The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing joint initiatives under the Digital Nation Pakistan vision and said partnerships with development institutions were important for sustaining progress.

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing intent to deepen cooperation in technology, connectivity and digital capacity-building.

Previous article
Bangladesh says Mahan Air set to launch Karachi–Dhaka flights next month 
Next article
Cabinet orders mechanism to stablise fertiliser prices as ECC clears gas supply to four plants
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan’s mobile production drops 34% YoY in October as manufacturers cut...

PTA data shows 2.33 million units assembled during the month, with firms slowing production amid excess stock; Ten-month production falls 4% to 25.11 million units

Cabinet orders mechanism to stablise fertiliser prices as ECC clears gas supply to four plants

Bangladesh says Mahan Air set to launch Karachi–Dhaka flights next month 

UK government approves 4.1% rise in minimum wage for 2026

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.