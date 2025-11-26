Pakistan, Islamic Development Bank agree on new avenues of digital cooperation at GSMA Congress

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja met a delegation of the Islamic Development Bank in Doha on Tuesday, where both sides agreed to expand cooperation in Pakistan’s digital development agenda.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2025, according to an official press release.

The discussion focused on Pakistan’s efforts to accelerate technology-driven economic growth, strengthen digital infrastructure and promote inclusive access to connectivity. The minister said Pakistan was moving steadily toward a digital future built on “connectivity, inclusivity and innovation.”

Officials said the two sides agreed to explore new avenues of technical collaboration and investment, particularly in projects aligned with Pakistan’s broader digital transformation goals. The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing joint initiatives under the Digital Nation Pakistan vision and said partnerships with development institutions were important for sustaining progress.

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing intent to deepen cooperation in technology, connectivity and digital capacity-building.