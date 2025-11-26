Pakistan, QDB review startup financing and tech cooperation in Doha meeting

Pakistan and Qatar on Tuesday reviewed options to expand cooperation in technology, innovation, and startup financing during a meeting between Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Qatar Development Bank (QDB) Chief Executive Officer Abdulrahman Al Sowaidi in Doha.

According to an official statement, the talks assessed how Qatar Development Bank could support Pakistan’s IT and tech-focused SMEs, particularly through funding channels, incubation initiatives, and investment opportunities for startups.

The two sides also discussed talent development, with proposals to strengthen institutional frameworks for training programmes and startup-exchange mechanisms. Both countries are examining additional collaboration in innovation and digital-skills development.

Artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, and digital transformation were identified as priority areas for cooperation. The meeting further reviewed prospects in industrial digitalisation, IoT testing environments, and cross-incubation programmes to support emerging technologies.

Officials said the engagement represents a step toward broadening the Pakistan–Qatar technology partnership and establishing longer-term collaboration in the digital sector.