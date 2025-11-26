Pakistan’s mobile production drops 34% YoY in October as manufacturers cut output on high inventories

Pakistan’s mobile phone manufacturing slowed sharply in October as high inventory levels forced companies to cut production, with PTA data showing output falling to 2.33 million units, down 23% from September and 34% from a year earlier.

Reports suggest manufacturers scaled back production to avoid further pressure on working capital, storage and cash flow, even as the share of locally made handsets in overall demand remains historically high. Total production for the first 10 months of 2025 stood at 25.11 million units, down 4% year-on-year.

Of the total output during this period, smartphones accounted for 53 percent, or 13.2 million units, while 2G feature phones made up 47 percent, or 11.9 million units.

Analysts say the split reflects steady replacement demand and growing digital adoption, although consumers remain highly price-sensitive.

Despite the monthly slowdown, domestic manufacturing continues to dominate Pakistan’s handset market. Local plants supplied 94% of total demand between January and October, compared with a five-year average of 77% and a nine-year average of 52%. The trend is attributed to policy incentives and improved production capacity.

Infinix led locally assembled brands during the first ten months with 3.12 million units, followed by VGO Tel (2.82 million), Vivo (2.27 million), Itel (2.06 million), Tecno (1.62 million), Samsung (1.48 million), Xiaomi (1.31 million), Q Mobile (0.93 million), Realme (0.91 million) and G’Five (0.84 million).