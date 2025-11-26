Parliamentary panel backs urgent repeal of Pakistan General Cosmetics Act

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Science and Technology has unanimously supported the immediate repeal of the Pakistan General Cosmetics Act, 2025, terming the move necessary following the government’s decision to dissolve the Pakistan General Cosmetics Authority.

The committee met on Tuesday for its 13th session under the chairmanship of MNA Jam Abdul Karim Bijar. During the meeting, members reviewed “The Pakistan General Cosmetics (Repeal) Bill, 2025,” introduced by MNA Syed Rafiullah, and agreed that the law needed to be withdrawn without delay.

Members were informed that the federal cabinet had already approved closing the authority, and administrative steps to wind it up were nearing completion. The committee said repealing the Act was important to ensure consistency in public health regulation and to eliminate overlap in the existing framework.

The meeting also received a detailed briefing from the National Institute of Electronics on its functions, including work on electronic design, system development, technical training and collaboration with national research bodies. Officials said the institute was set to be merged under a broader restructuring plan designed to improve coordination and institutional efficiency.

The Secretary for Science and Technology said the reorganisation would help streamline operations across related entities. Federal Minister Khalid Hussain Magsi attended the session and endorsed the committee’s recommendations, assuring members that their concerns would be addressed promptly.

The committee decided to hold its next meeting at COMSTECH Headquarters, where members will be briefed on the organisation’s operations, performance criteria and internal mechanisms.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Ammar Ahmad Khan Leghari, Seema Mohi-Ud-Din Jamili, Makhdoom Tahir Rashid Ud-Din, Syed Mustafa Mehmood, Irfan Ali Leghari, Usman Ali, Syed Rafiullah, Syed Waseem Hussain and senior officials of the Ministry of Science and Technology.