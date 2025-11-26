PBC opens fourth ‘Dialogue on the Economy’ as policymakers call for clearer reforms and stronger economic buffers



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Business Council (PBC) on Wednesday opened the fourth edition of its two-day Dialogue on the Economy in Islamabad, coinciding with the organisation’s 20th anniversary. The forum brought together senior ministers, policymakers, economists, global partners and corporate leaders to discuss Pakistan’s economic trajectory and the reforms needed to support long-term growth.

In her keynote address, PBC Chairperson Dr Zeelaf Munir highlighted the importance of evidence-based policymaking and predictable reforms, stating that productive and competitive businesses depend on stability, fairness and confidence in the economic environment. She called for sustained collaboration among government, industry, academia and civil society.

The conference agenda features discussions on monetary policy, fiscal architecture, climate resilience, competitiveness barriers, and Pakistan’s geopolitical and economic positioning. Speakers noted that Pakistan’s economic outlook requires businesses capable of scaling, innovating and contributing to exports and employment.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, addressing the forum, said Pakistan, like other emerging markets, must strengthen fiscal and external buffers to manage geopolitical tensions, trade fragmentation and supply chain realignments. He said the government has achieved macroeconomic stability but must remain cautious to avoid “a gold rush situation.”

Aurangzeb pointed to early signs of recovery, noting that large-scale manufacturing grew around 4% year-on-year during the first four months of the fiscal year. “This is not yet a trend, but the underlying variables are positive,” he said. He added that Pakistan continues to attract foreign investment, referencing Google’s recent announcement that Pakistan will host its office and become a technical and export hub.

The finance minister also touched on structural reforms, including efforts to separate policymaking from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), while highlighting government measures to support exports. He said the prime minister has abolished the Export Development Surcharge (EDS), a step the business community had long sought.

Keynotes were also delivered by SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Aurangzeb, and SIFC National Coordinator Lt Gen Sarfraz Ahmed, alongside contributions from industry experts.

PBC CEO Javed Kureishi said Pakistan’s economic model requires rethinking and that opportunities exist in technology, artificial intelligence, mining and energy. He emphasised that improved policy clarity and long-term alignment are essential for investor confidence and economic progress.

The Dialogue will continue with sessions on taxation, investment, energy transition, trade, mining, privatisation, institutional reform and digital transformation. The discussions aim to build coherence across institutions to support sustained economic growth.

As the event marked its 20-year milestone, PBC reiterated its commitment to working with policymakers, businesses and international partners to strengthen economic governance and promote long-term competitiveness.