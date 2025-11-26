Serene Air licence restored by PCAA, domestic flights to resume

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has restored Serene Air’s operating licence, allowing the airline to resume domestic and international flights after a month-long suspension due to a shortage of serviceable aircraft. According to a report by The Express Tribune.

Last month, the PCAA grounded all Serene Air flights after the carrier failed to meet minimum fleet requirements, leaving it without operational planes. The regulator had warned the airline repeatedly to restore part of its fleet but suspended its Air Operator Certificate when compliance was not met.

The airline plans to restart domestic operations within two months and resume international flights within three months, subject to regulator approval.

Serene Air’s Chief Operating Officer Abdul Basit said the reinstatement would allow the airline to repair grounded aircraft, bring back planes stationed abroad, stabilise operations, and resume delayed employee salary payments next month.

PCAA spokesperson Air Commodore (retd) Shahid Qadir confirmed the licence restoration, emphasizing that compliance with aviation safety standards remains mandatory.

With its licence reinstated, Serene Air aims to gradually restore its full flight schedule while meeting all regulatory obligations.