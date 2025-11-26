TOMCL secures $5.2m export order from Saudi firm Al Abeer



The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) has received a major export order worth $5.2 million from Al Abeer Cold Store Trading Company of Saudi Arabia, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in a notice dated November 26, 2025.

The order was secured at the FoodAg Exhibition in Karachi, organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). Under the agreement, TOMCL will supply private-label frozen raw meat products that will be marketed in Saudi Arabia under Al Abeer’s own brand.

Based in Makkah, Al Abeer is involved in importing, storing, and distributing frozen foods — including meat and seafood — across retail and food-service channels. The company sources significant volumes from Pakistan and India, and maintains a strong position in Saudi Arabia’s expanding frozen food and meat market.

TOMCL said the contract represents an important step in its strategy to grow exports to high-value international markets and expand its private-label, value-added portfolio. This includes specialised processing, packing, and labelling services for international brands.

The formal contract has been signed, with shipments set to begin after contractual and regulatory requirements are completed. The order tenor spans 12 months from the date of signing.

The company stated that it remains focused on diversifying its export customer base, entering new product formats, and continuing participation in trade events such as TDAP’s FoodAg Exhibition to support long-term growth.

The disclosure was made in compliance with PSX regulations, with TOMCL requesting that the information be circulated to all TRE certificate holders.