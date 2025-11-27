CCP, DRAP sign MoU to strengthen oversight of pharmaceutical and healthcare goods sector



ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation and improve regulatory oversight in the country’s pharmaceutical and therapeutic goods sector.

The MoU was signed by CCP Member Salman Amin and DRAP Chief Executive Officer Dr Ubaidullah, according to an official statement. The agreement establishes a framework for bilateral collaboration, including information sharing, joint enforcement actions and monitoring of misleading advertising and unfair competition in the pharmaceutical and over-the-counter (OTC) markets.

The cooperation framework also covers digital data sharing, institutional capacity building, research and policy analysis.

Speaking at the ceremony, Salman Amin said that stronger coordination between the two bodies is necessary to protect consumers at a time when online advertising and e-commerce have amplified misleading marketing practices. He noted that the pharmaceutical sector’s direct linkage to public health makes transparency and fair competition essential.

DRAP CEO Dr Ubaidullah said that while federal regulators operate within distinct mandates, they share similar objectives. He added that although drug prices have been deregulated, supply challenges and adherence to market principles require joint monitoring. Enhanced cooperation, he said, would support better regulatory outcomes and contribute to the appropriate availability and fair pricing of essential medicines.