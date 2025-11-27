Customs Gadani seizes 188kg hashish worth Rs552m in major anti-smuggling operation

Pakistan Customs Gadani on Thursday intercepted a major narcotics smuggling attempt, seizing 188 kilogrammes of hashish valued at approximately Rs552.44 million, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said in a press release.

Officials said the contraband was recovered from a container-mounted vehicle stopped at the Kurkhera Check Post following specific intelligence shared by the Collector Customs Enforcement, Gadani. Enhanced checking led officers to redirect a vehicle transporting “cut tyres” for detailed inspection.

A search of the container uncovered two oversized tyres that had been modified using concealed compartments. Customs personnel recovered 169 packets of hashish hidden inside. The individual accompanying the vehicle was detained, and the drugs, tyres and vehicle were seized under the Customs Act, 1969. An investigation is underway.

The FBR said the seizure underscores its continued efforts to curb narcotics trafficking, safeguard national security and enforce laws against illicit trade.

A day earlier, Pakistan Customs intercepted 80 bottles (20 litres) of liquor and 40 kilogrammes of pork meat smuggled through the Khunjerab Pass, in violation of Pakistan’s import prohibitions. The estimated duty and taxes on the items amounted to Rs78.5 million. All goods were confiscated under the Customs Act, and further proceedings are in process.

The FBR said both actions reflect its commitment to preventing smuggling and protecting national revenue.