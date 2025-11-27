Sign inSubscribe
KSE-100 extends rally with 2,185-point surge as strong buying lifts PSX

Index closes at 165,373 amid renewed investor confidence and solid trading volumes

By News Desk


The buying rally at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) accelerated on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 2,184.78 points as strong institutional interest pushed the market higher for a second consecutive session.

The index maintained bullish momentum throughout the day, gaining pace after midday and closing near the session high. At the close, the KSE-100 settled at 165,373.31, up 1.34%.

The surge follows Wednesday’s strong performance, when institutional buying in heavyweight stocks lifted the index by 1,496.04 points to close at 163,188.53 despite underlying caution in parts of the broader market.

The renewed optimism coincides with upbeat economic projections shared by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Pakistan Business Council’s Dialogue on the Economy 2025. Aurangzeb forecast 3.5% GDP growth for the current year, with 4% expected over the next two to three years and the potential for 6–7% medium-term growth, provided that agriculture, manufacturing and services maintain momentum.

The continued rise in the KSE-100 reflects improving investor confidence, boosted by firm institutional flows and stabilising global market sentiment.

