Nishat Mills plans solar expansion, yarn capacity boost and up to Rs5bn investment in dairy unit



Nishat Mills Limited (NML) is advancing a broad expansion strategy that includes adding solar capacity, increasing yarn production and investing further in its dairy business, the company shared during a corporate briefing attended by Topline Securities on Thursday.

According to the brokerage report, NML plans to install an additional 4MW of solar power, supplementing its existing 38MW. The company is also evaluating investments in a 45TP steam boiler and battery-storage systems as part of its renewable and efficiency initiatives.

In textiles, NML intends to expand its open-end spinning operations by adding 3,000 rotors, taking total rotor capacity to 13,000. Construction continues on a workwear garments unit commissioned in FY25, with a pilot project currently in place to test the unit’s potential.

The company is also increasing its stake in Nishat Sutas Dairy Limited, having approved investment of up to Rs5 billion. As of June 2025, Rs3.9 billion has already been deployed.

Management noted that margins in Europe are becoming competitive as countries facing higher US tariffs, such as Bangladesh, shift more exports to European markets. NML expects the current fiscal year to be “slightly challenging,” but said its diversification into denim and technical textiles should help support margins and reduce exposure to market risk. The company also plans to broaden its reach in European and non-traditional markets.

Founded in 1951, Nishat Mills is one of Pakistan’s largest vertically integrated textile firms, operating across spinning, weaving, dyeing, printing, finishing and apparel manufacturing. It also generates and supplies electricity as part of its diversified operations.