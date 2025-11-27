Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan, Bahrain agree to joint teams for finance and economic cooperation

Officials to coordinate on banking, fintech, trade; PM urges investment in new sectors

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan and Bahrain on Thursday agreed to set up joint teams to develop a roadmap for collaboration in finance, banking, commerce, and economic sectors.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met Bahrain’s Finance Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa to discuss cooperation, including fintech knowledge-sharing and coordination between central banks.

The talks followed discussions between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bahrain’s Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Speaking to Bahraini investors and Pakistani expatriates, PM Sharif highlighted Pakistan’s economic reforms, digital modernization, and private sector-led growth. He said new sectors such as agribusiness, IT, minerals, energy, and tourism are open for long-term investment.

Sharif noted Pakistan’s talent, resources, and consumer market, combined with Bahrain’s financial expertise, provide opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration. He said the upcoming Free Trade Agreement with the GCC will further strengthen trade.

He lauded Bahrain’s Pakistani community of over 100,000 for sending $484 million in remittances last year. Bahrain’s Finance Minister Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa highlighted Pakistanis’ role in the kingdom’s development and pointed to opportunities in fintech, AI, and digital services for Pakistani firms.

