Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan finance minister denies any SBP order to freeze MPs’ bank accounts

Aurangzeb says banks only asked to appoint focal persons for legislators’ queries

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s finance minister told the Senate on Thursday that the central bank has not issued any instruction to block the bank accounts of sitting or former lawmakers.

Responding to a notice from Senator Jan Muhammad, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said the State Bank of Pakistan had confirmed that no directive existed to freeze parliamentarians’ accounts. He said the only relevant circular was issued in July 2019 on politically exposed persons and did not contain any order to suspend or restrict accounts of MPs.

Aurangzeb said the SBP has appointed a focal person to deal with queries from lawmakers about their banking issues. He added that all commercial banks have been directed to nominate similar focal persons, and the nominations have now been completed.

The minister said these officials are responsible for guiding legislators, handling account-related complaints and coordinating with the central bank when required.

He said no discriminatory action had been taken against any former or current member of Parliament, adding that the SBP’s mandate is limited to regulating banks and ensuring compliance with standard procedures.

Previous article
KSE-100 extends rally with 2,185-point surge as strong buying lifts PSX
Next article
Olympics & FIFA World Cup: Where Does All the Money Go?
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.