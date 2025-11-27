Pakistan, Kuwait reaffirm commitment to expand petroleum-sector cooperation



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kuwait have reiterated their commitment to strengthening cooperation in the petroleum sector during a meeting between Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik and Kuwaiti Ambassador Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi on Thursday.

According to an official statement, Malik welcomed the envoy and acknowledged his role in supporting bilateral ties, describing him as “a true friend of Pakistan.” He noted that relations between the two countries are anchored in decades of collaboration, particularly in oil, petroleum exploration and product supply.

Pakistan and Kuwait have long-standing energy linkages, including oil credit arrangements, Kuwaiti investment in exploration activities, and historical supply of white oil products to Pakistan. Malik said the partnership has developed over many years and should continue to evolve in line with global energy trends.

Ambassador Almutairi said Kuwait views Pakistan’s progress positively and expressed confidence in its stability. He added that Kuwait stands with Pakistan and supports its continued development.

Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination and explore new opportunities for collaboration in the petroleum and broader energy sectors.

Earlier this year, in April, Kuwait extended its oil credit facility to Pakistan for another two years. With energy imports placing pressure on foreign exchange reserves, Pakistan continues to rely on such facilities and rollovers to manage external financing needs, even as authorities say macroeconomic stability has improved under the ongoing $7 billion IMF programme.