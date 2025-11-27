Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan, Russia sign MoU to strengthen competition policy cooperation

CCP and Russian FAS to exchange expertise, boost regulatory coordination, and promote fair markets

By Monitoring Desk

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday to enhance bilateral cooperation in competition policy.

The agreement was signed by CCP Chairman Kabir Ahmed Sidhu and FAS Deputy Head Andrey Tsyganov during the 10th session of the Russia–Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Investment, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

Under the MoU, both authorities will collaborate through regular meetings, consultations, workshops, expert exchanges, and joint research initiatives. Areas of cooperation include cartel investigations, abuse of dominance, merger control, deceptive marketing, and sectoral competition assessments.

The CCP statement noted that FAS, established 35 years ago, operates with a broader mandate and a larger workforce of nearly 1,000 staff at its headquarters, compared to CCP’s 250 staff in Islamabad. FAS also maintains independent regional offices that play a key role in curbing cartelization and deceptive marketing practices.

The commission said the MoU would provide a structured framework for sharing regulatory experience and best practices. Joint sessions will be held in the near future to deepen knowledge exchange.

Officials said the partnership is expected to strengthen regulatory coordination, enhance enforcement capacity, and foster more competitive, consumer-friendly markets in both Pakistan and Russia.

 

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to joint teams for finance and economic cooperation
Pakistan announces 28 power sector reforms, competitive electricity market: Minister
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

