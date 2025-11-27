Pakistan, Russia sign MoU to strengthen competition policy cooperation

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday to enhance bilateral cooperation in competition policy.

The agreement was signed by CCP Chairman Kabir Ahmed Sidhu and FAS Deputy Head Andrey Tsyganov during the 10th session of the Russia–Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Investment, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

Under the MoU, both authorities will collaborate through regular meetings, consultations, workshops, expert exchanges, and joint research initiatives. Areas of cooperation include cartel investigations, abuse of dominance, merger control, deceptive marketing, and sectoral competition assessments.

The CCP statement noted that FAS, established 35 years ago, operates with a broader mandate and a larger workforce of nearly 1,000 staff at its headquarters, compared to CCP’s 250 staff in Islamabad. FAS also maintains independent regional offices that play a key role in curbing cartelization and deceptive marketing practices.

The commission said the MoU would provide a structured framework for sharing regulatory experience and best practices. Joint sessions will be held in the near future to deepen knowledge exchange.

Officials said the partnership is expected to strengthen regulatory coordination, enhance enforcement capacity, and foster more competitive, consumer-friendly markets in both Pakistan and Russia.