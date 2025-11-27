Pakistan, UAE pledge to boost trade and investment

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday reaffirmed their strategic and economic partnership, focusing on trade, investment, and finance, Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb said.

Aurangzeb briefed the UAE Ambassador on stable foreign exchange reserves, declining inflation, and rising remittances, and welcomed UAE investments in ports, logistics, digital banking, and infrastructure.

Ambassador Salem Al Zaabi highlighted historical ties, Pakistani professionals’ contributions, and UAE interest in expanding trade, attracting Pakistani firms, and investing in sectors including agriculture, technology, and infrastructure.

Visa reforms including online processing, e-visas without passport stamping, and a new UAE visa centre in Pakistan were discussed to facilitate business travel.

Both sides agreed to continue cooperation on defence, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.