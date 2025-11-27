Pakistan’s high-speed diesel imports hit 0.43 million tonnes in four months as demand surges

Pakistan imported 0.43 million metric tonnes of high-speed diesel (HSD) in the first four months of the current fiscal year as demand increased during the Rabi harvesting season and amid a modest pickup in economic activity, industry data showed.

Imports reached 45,030 tonnes in July, 162,000 tonnes in August, 85,000 tonnes in September, and climbed again to 144,000 tonnes in October, according to figures compiled by the oil sector.

As per industry sources, the ongoing months usually see a surge in HSD demand due to the harvesting season. HSD consumption rose sharply in October, with oil sales data showing a 21% month-on-month increase. Cumulatively, HSD sales for July–October grew 11% compared to the same period last year.

All major oil marketing companies posted higher sales in October. Pakistan State Oil recorded 26% MoM growth, Attock Petroleum 13%, Wafi 16%, and Hascol 14%.

The stronger demand also boosted activity at local refineries. Sector data showed refinery HSD production operating at nearly 75% in October. Offtake from Attock Refinery Limited increased 9.2%, Parco’s upliftment rose 62%, PRL saw a 5% rise, and NRL’s offtake jumped 23%, while Cnergyico’s HSD offtake fell 43% during the month.

Overall refinery production reached 924,000 tonnes in October, up 58.3% year-on-year, driven by higher demand for both diesel and petrol.