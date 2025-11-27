UAE introduces major visa reforms for Pakistanis, processes 500 applications daily

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has rolled out significant visa facilitation measures for Pakistani nationals, including online visa processing, e-visas without passport stamping and the opening of a dedicated visa centre capable of handling nearly 500 applications per day.

The reforms were highlighted on Thursday during a meeting between UAE Ambassador Salem M. Salem AlBawab Al Zaabi and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Finance Division. According to the statement issued after the meeting, the envoy said the new measures are designed to ease travel for business visitors and Pakistani residents, supported by strengthened system-to-system linkages with Pakistani authorities.

Al Zaabi noted the long-standing contributions of Pakistani professionals in the UAE across sectors such as banking, defence, public administration and finance, adding that deepening bilateral engagement would remain a priority of his tenure.

Aurangzeb welcomed the reforms, saying smoother travel would support business-to-business exchanges, particularly given the UAE’s role as a global hub for trade, investment and technology events. He also acknowledged the UAE’s continued support to Pakistan through investment, remittances, government financing and its backing at international financial institutions.

The finance minister said Pakistan’s current policy direction focuses on expanding trade and attracting long-term investment. He pointed to opportunities in information technology, artificial intelligence, agriculture, minerals, logistics and higher education, and encouraged greater participation from UAE sovereign wealth funds, private companies and multinationals.

The UAE ambassador said economic cooperation is a priority and that the UAE is keen to expand bilateral trade, attract Pakistani technology firms to operate in the Emirates and encourage more UAE investors to explore Pakistan. He cited ongoing engagement in sectors including agriculture, infrastructure, ports, mining, financial services and virtual assets.

The meeting also reviewed ongoing defence cooperation and training exchanges, with both sides expressing interest in strengthening long-standing military ties.