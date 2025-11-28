Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

ANF seizes 254.8kg of narcotics, arrests five in nationwide operations

Hashish, ice recovered in raids across Hyderabad, Kohat, Gwadar and Islamabad; cases filed under CNSA-1997.

By Monitoring Desk

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out five operations in different parts of the country, arresting five suspects — including a woman — and confiscating 254.8 kilograms of narcotics valued at more than Rs 20.9 million, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The largest recoveries were made in Hyderabad, where two separate operations on the National Highway led to the seizure of 72 kilograms and 62.4 kilograms of hashish. Three suspects were taken into custody during the two actions.

In Kohat’s Dara Adamkhel area, ANF teams recovered another 72 kilograms of hashish during a raid.

A fourth operation along the coastal belt of Pisni in Gwadar uncovered 30 kilograms of hashish and 10 kilograms of ice that had been concealed in bushes.

The spokesman added that the final operation took place near the Motorway Toll Plaza in Islamabad, where 8.4 kilograms of hashish was recovered from a male and a female passenger travelling on public transport.

All arrested individuals have been booked under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997 (CNSA-1997).

 

Previous article
Aurangzeb sets capital market reform agenda at first CMDC meeting
Next article
Lowest bid in TCP rice tender for Bangladesh comes in at $394.95 a tonne
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.