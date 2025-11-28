ANF seizes 254.8kg of narcotics, arrests five in nationwide operations

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out five operations in different parts of the country, arresting five suspects — including a woman — and confiscating 254.8 kilograms of narcotics valued at more than Rs 20.9 million, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The largest recoveries were made in Hyderabad, where two separate operations on the National Highway led to the seizure of 72 kilograms and 62.4 kilograms of hashish. Three suspects were taken into custody during the two actions.

In Kohat’s Dara Adamkhel area, ANF teams recovered another 72 kilograms of hashish during a raid.

A fourth operation along the coastal belt of Pisni in Gwadar uncovered 30 kilograms of hashish and 10 kilograms of ice that had been concealed in bushes.

The spokesman added that the final operation took place near the Motorway Toll Plaza in Islamabad, where 8.4 kilograms of hashish was recovered from a male and a female passenger travelling on public transport.

All arrested individuals have been booked under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997 (CNSA-1997).