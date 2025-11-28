Sign inSubscribe
Customs revises import values for nylon yarn from China and Taiwan

New ruling updates valuation for three yarn categories after industry sought alignment with global prices

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Customs Valuation in Karachi has revised customs values for nylon yarn imported from China and Taiwan, issuing an updated valuation ruling on Thursday.

The new ruling covers Nylon Textured Stretch, Nylon Filament and Nylon Mono Filament, replacing the values set under Valuation Ruling No. 1473/2020. The revision followed a representation from the Pakistan Yarn Manufacturers Association, which urged authorities to bring valuations in line with current international market prices.

In response, the directorate initiated a fresh valuation exercise under section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969. Stakeholders were invited to submit supporting documents and participate in consultations. A meeting was subsequently held in Karachi, attended by yarn manufacturers and merchants.

Stakeholder representatives submitted data showing lower global prices for the products and recommended that customs valuations reflect actual transaction values supported by internationally recognised price publications.

According to the directorate, the final determination was based on stakeholder submissions, 90 days of import data, global price trends and information from international sources. Officials said the revised values were set after a detailed review to ensure transparency, consistency with the law and an evidence-based valuation process.

