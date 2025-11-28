Sign inSubscribe
FBR sets up two new check posts to monitor goods entering from tax-exempt AJK routes

Kohala Bridge and Nakoder posts begin document checks on vehicles transporting supplies from exempt areas

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue has established two check posts near the Azad Jammu and Kashmir border to inspect vehicles transporting goods from tax-exempt areas, according to a notification issued on Thursday.

The first checkpoint has been set up at Kohala Bridge on the Muzaffarabad route heading toward Murree and Abbottabad, while the second has been placed at Nakoder (Dina) on the Mangla Road route toward Jhelum.

The move, formalised through SRO 2185(1)/2025 under rule 69F of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006, authorises the FBR to monitor goods originating from exempt zones. Vehicles carrying such goods must now be accompanied by relevant documentation for verification.

The Regional Tax Office with jurisdiction has deployed teams to examine both the goods and accompanying papers. Inspectors of Inland Revenue, authorised by their respective commissioners, have been empowered to stop vehicles and check the validity of documents to ensure they match the consignments being transported.

