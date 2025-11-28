Fuel prices expected to decline from December 1

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum prices are projected to decline across the board. According to the latest estimates, the ex-depot price of petrol may drop by Rs3.70 per litre to around Rs261.75.

The price of high-speed diesel is also likely to fall by Rs4.28 per litre, reaching nearly Rs280.16. Kerosene may become cheaper by Rs0.70 per litre, while light diesel oil (LDO) could see the largest reduction of Rs6.35 per litre.

The projections also show a decline in ex-refinery prices of all fuels, led by a Rs6.10 per litre drop in diesel and Rs3.75 in petrol. If these cuts are approved, consumers will get much-needed financial relief as winter expenses increase.

Brent crude averaged $63.43 per barrel, down 2.5% from the previous cycle, while WTI slipped 1.4% to $59.04. Arab Light recorded a 2.2% decrease to $65.61 per barrel. Petrol prices in the international market fell 2.7% to $74.32 per barrel, and diesel dropped 3.8% to $88.76.

Based on these movements, diesel prices in Pakistan are estimated to fall by Rs6.50 per litre, bringing the projected rate to around Rs271.94 compared with Rs278.44 earlier. Petrol is expected to decline by Rs4.15 per litre to an estimated Rs261.30 from Rs265.45.