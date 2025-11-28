Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Fuel prices expected to decline from December 1

Petrol price likely to reach Rs 261, while diesel likely to reach Rs 280

By Ahmad Ahmadani

 

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum prices are projected to decline across the board. According to the latest estimates, the ex-depot price of petrol may drop by Rs3.70 per litre to around Rs261.75. 

The price of high-speed diesel is also likely to fall by Rs4.28 per litre, reaching nearly Rs280.16. Kerosene may become cheaper by Rs0.70 per litre, while light diesel oil (LDO) could see the largest reduction of Rs6.35 per litre.

The projections also show a decline in ex-refinery prices of all fuels, led by a Rs6.10 per litre drop in diesel and Rs3.75 in petrol. If these cuts are approved, consumers will get much-needed financial relief as winter expenses increase.

Brent crude averaged $63.43 per barrel, down 2.5% from the previous cycle, while WTI slipped 1.4% to $59.04. Arab Light recorded a 2.2% decrease to $65.61 per barrel. Petrol prices in the international market fell 2.7% to $74.32 per barrel, and diesel dropped 3.8% to $88.76.

Based on these movements, diesel prices in Pakistan are estimated to fall by Rs6.50 per litre, bringing the projected rate to around Rs271.94 compared with Rs278.44 earlier. Petrol is expected to decline by Rs4.15 per litre to an estimated Rs261.30 from Rs265.45.

Previous article
FBR sets up two new check posts to monitor goods entering from tax-exempt AJK routes
Next article
Ghandhara partners with China’s Zhongtong to launch luxury buses in Pakistan
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected].

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.