Ghandhara Industries partners with China’s Zhongtong to launch luxury buses in Pakistan

CBU buses expected in Q1 2026; local assembly to begin mid-2026 pending regulatory approvals.

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistani auto assembler Ghandhara Industries Limited has signed a strategic partnership with Chinese bus manufacturer Zhongtong Bus Holding Co. Limited to introduce luxury buses in Pakistan, the company announced in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

The collaboration will see Ghandhara set up a new bus assembly line in addition to its existing bus body fabrication facility, enabling the local assembly and manufacture of Zhongtong buses.

According to the notice, Completely Built-Up (CBU) luxury buses are expected to be launched in Pakistan in the first quarter of 2026, while local assembly at Ghandhara’s facility is slated to commence by mid-2026, subject to regulatory approvals and plant expansion completion.

Founded in 1958, Zhongtong is a major global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, specializing in buses, including new energy and energy-saving models, and exporting to multiple countries.

Ghandhara Industries, primarily known for its Isuzu automobiles, described the partnership as a significant milestone in its product portfolio expansion.

Pakistan’s auto market is dominated by Japanese giants Suzuki, Honda, and Toyota, but competition has increased with newer entrants such as Hyundai, Kia, and Sazgar Engineering Works Limited. Recently, NexGen Auto, a Pakistani subsidiary of the Nishat Group, began electric vehicle production months ahead of schedule.

 

